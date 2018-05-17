Project Fortress West Point: Bringing the chain to life in an app

By Class of 2018 Cadets Nick Causey and Hayden Cross

Teaching history with the use of cutting-edge digital technologies is nothing new for the West Point Department of History. During one of this year’s firstie projects, a team of seven cadets with majors ranging from history to computer science to information technology and systems engineering put together an app that is sure to change the way visitors interact with West Point and interact with its history.

From 1778 and 1783, the Great Chain was the focal point of Fortress West Point, the strategic stronghold to ensure American control of the Hudson River. The chain has never been seen on the Hudson since its removal in 1783…until now.

The chain will be able to be seen on the river with help from an augmented reality iPhone application developed by the team. Though similar to the better known concept of virtual reality, augmented reality is defined as “an enhanced version of reality created by the use of technology to overlay digital information on an image of something being viewed through a device (such as a smartphone camera),” according to the team’s project paper.

The app superimposes the Great Chain onto the Hudson, viewed through your smart phone and tells the story of four of the key figures involved in its creation and implementation.

The app is currently being polished and approved for launch on the Apple’s app store and will be available in the near future for public use, under the name “Fortress West Point Augmented Reality.”

West Point’s Department of History and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science sponsored and supervised the creation of the app with the intention of expanding the reach of public history.

Offering visitors to West Point a new and visually appealing way to learn history, the app combines the newest elements of augmented reality technology with the latest in historical research to encourage its users to learn more about their Revolutionary past.

A portion of the team recently traveled to Philadelphia and presented the app, as well as an academic paper, at the Museum of the American Revolution.

In addition to the presentation, a panel was convened to discuss the decline in students choosing undergraduate degrees focused on history, and how the intersection of digital, public and academic history could perhaps reverse the trend.

Although the Fortress West Point team only scratched surface of what Augmented Reality has to offer—not only to cadets, but also to the American public—the future potential of the project is limitless. A new team, comprised of members of the class of 2019, has already been chosen to expand and build upon the progress made this past year, with the ultimate goal of giving the public a complete West Point AR experience.

The team originally planned for the app to be available by Projects Day, but due to the infancy of the new technology involved with coding augmented reality, it requires special functions which Apple has not yet released to the public.

As the technology becomes available, it will be truly exciting to see what the future holds.

More information on the project can be found at the West Point Museum, and the Fortress West Point App will hopefully be available for download on the App Store by the fall of 2018.