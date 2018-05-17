THE DPW DISPATCH: WORK IN PROGRESS

Natural Resources Branch begins Snake Fungal Disease surveying at West Point

On Nov. 24, the staff at the West Point Natural Resources Branch (NRB) began surveying for Snake Fungal Disease (SFD), a fast-spreading disease and serious threat to snakes across the eastern United States.

SFD is caused by a fungus, Ophiodiomyces ophiodiicola, which develops and spreads under snake scales.

As it spreads it causes severe skin lesions including scabs and open wounds and crusty scales on the heads and bodies of snakes, and also severe swelling of infected snakes’ eyes and faces.

As this condition worsens, snakes become unable to hunt or sleep, regulate their body temperature, avoid predators, or—in the winter—hibernate.

The disease often proves fatal and has the ability, biologists fear, to devastate snake populations across the country.

SFD has been found in more than a half dozen species including copperheads, garter snakes, racers, rat snakes, rattlesnakes and water snakes.

All of these snakes, as well as several other species potentially susceptible to SFD, reside here at West Point.

Although biologists have come to understand a lot about SFD in the past few years, there is still much to learn including the extent to which it has spread, how it transfers from one snake to the next, and possible ways to treat infected individuals and ultimately control this epidemic.

NRB staff are surveying for snake species known to be infected elsewhere to see if and the extent to which SFD has invaded West Point. During this survey, when a snake is found, measurements are taken of the snake as are notes on its appearance and skin swab samples (see picture above)

Reports and samples taken from snakes encountered at West Point will be catalogued and sent out to the Wildlife Epidemiology Lab in Urbana, Illinois, for testing. Similar efforts are underway at other Department of Defense installations across the country.

Surveying for SFD is but one of the most recent of many examples of how military facilities contribute to the study and protection of wildlife and the habitats in which they live. The DOD has worked for decades with many conservation agencies toward that end.

On this project, DOD installations work with Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (PARC), a collection of federal, state and private groups dedicated to issues related to reptiles and amphibians. Another such organization, focused instead on bird conservation, is Partners in Flight (PIF).

Conservation and research efforts on military installations serve a unique function on a nationwide scale. Outside of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) refuge system, there aren’t many federal areas that provide habitat over such large, varied areas. Military installations, however, do.

Studies like this also make good use of the training, knowledge, and on-site access of local natural resource office staff. Outside of the USFWS, few organizations have the ability to study and help protect wildlife at many federal sites over large areas, especially for reptiles and amphibians.

With serious threats to native snake populations like SFD out there, sampling efforts like this are critical. Snakes serve an important role in ecosystems as predators of rodents, frogs and birds. As eaters of pest rodent species like mice and rats, snakes are particularly helpful to people as well.

People are strongly discouraged from approaching or handling any snake for the safety of both people and snakes, but anyone who encounters an injured or odd-looking snake, should immediately call the Natural Resource Branch office at 845-938-2314.