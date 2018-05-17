Volesky imparts wisdom to cadets

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/PAO VI

Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, who serves as commander of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis McChord, speaks to the Firsties on the second to last day of classes before Term End Exams May 10 at Robinson Auditorium. Volesky spoke to the cadets about the importance of becoming officers, being accountable and taking chances. “Don’t be afraid of making mistakes, but don’t make the same mistake twice. Our nation’s sons and daughters will be in your trust and they expect that you will lead by example. Hold those around you accountable for their behavior as well as their performance.” Volesky has an extensive career spanning 35 years and has served many tours of duty throughout the world.