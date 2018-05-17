West Point Day in Albany

Courtesy Photos

Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, dean of the Academic Board, First Captain Simone Askew and 12 cadets from New York joined the New York State Legislature for the 66th “West Point Day” proclamation ceremony May 9 in Albany. The Assembly’s annual tribute proudly recognizes the U.S. Military Academy’s longstanding history in the Empire State for the contributions and sacrifices its graduates have made defending the nation’s freedom since 1802. Sen. Bill Larkin spoke to cadets during the visit.