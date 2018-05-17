West Point hosted 43rd annual HVRS Special Olympics
Nearly 1,000 athletes from the Hudson Valley Region attended the 43rd annual Hudson Valley Region Spring Special Olympics May 5 at West Point. The HVRSSO at West Point is hosted by the Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Department and Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Sports events were held at Shea Stadium, Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center, Gillis Field House and the North Athletic Field. Sporting events included swimming, shot put, long and short jump and adaptive sports.
Roughly 1,000 cadet and community members volunteered for the event, which helped to ensure the large crowd had fun while cheering their favorite athlete, and athletes had a smooth transition from one event to another.
“We take part in the Special Olympics every year,” Lizzy Nesheiwat, coach of the Green Vipers team from Dutchess County, said. “Athletes are nervous, but they are also excited and they always enjoy it.”
The Green Vipers is a respite program and recreation club located in LaGrange, New York.
“We give parents and caregivers a break,” Nesheiwat said.
The games began with the parade of athletes evoking cheers from the audience as they walked the track followed by the traditional torch run. A contingent of athletes, cadets and community members ran with athlete Stephen Bendes, torch runner from the Orange/Ulster BOCES Teens. The two-mile torch run began at the West Point Middle School, proceeded down Washington Road, stopping at North Dock and then on to Shea Stadium.
“I have been doing this for all three years that I have been here,” Class of 2019 Cadet and assistant Cadet-in-Charge Collin Cooley said. “This is the best day of the year. It’s great seeing the athletes look happy and they always have fun.”
Col. Everett Spain, BS&L professor and department head, was the grand marshal for this year’s games and spoke briefly to the athletes.
“Today is awesome,” Spain said. “Today, you are seeing the cadets and the Hudson Valley community at their best. We have nearly 1,000 cadet and community member volunteers here and they are having fun. May you all have fun as you throw higher, run faster and jump farther.”
Spain then presented awards to the athletes. Athlete of the Year was presented to Jimmy Kuang, AFYA Foundation in Yonkers, New York. AFYA means “good health” in Swahili.
Coach of the Year was presented to Carlos Perez from the Rondout Valley Middle School, and Jasmine Sullivan from the Highland Huskies team in Highland, New York, received the Capt. Andrew Houghton Award, which is presented to the athlete who best exemplifies the athlete motto, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
The award was presented by George Houghton, father of the award namesake, Capt. Andrew Houghton, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2001 and former Special Olympics cadet-in-charge, who died from wounds sustained by a rocket propelled grenade in August 2004. The award has been presented at the West Point games since 2007.