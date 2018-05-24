2017-18 cadet club activities

Aviation: The West Point Flying team hosted the fifth annual Service Academy Spring Classic flying event April 20-22 at Orange County Airport. West Point beat Navy and Coast Guard for the fifth time with some outstanding team and individual results. Ground events—Simulated Comprehensive Aircraft Navigation (SCAN): Kurt Klinkmueller, first place; Manual Flight Computer (E6B): Kurt Klinkmueller, first place; Aircraft Recognition: Galen Quiros, first place; Preflight: Mike Herbert, first place; Ground Trainer (Simulator): Kurt Klinkmueller, first place. Flight Events—Navigation: Kurt Klinkmueller/Galen Quiros, first place; Top ground competitor and top pilot: Kurt Klinkmueller. Overall point totals by team—USMA 200, USNA 150, USCGA 143.