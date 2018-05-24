Alumni activities highlighted by DGs, wreath laying

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The West Point Association of Graduates’ Distinguished Graduate Awardees pose with the Brigade Staff after the distinguished graudate award ceremony Tuesday on the Plain. This year’s awardees were (from left to right) retired Lt. Gen. Larry R. Jordan (‘68); retired Col. Thomas C. Barron (‘65); Honorable Sloan D. Gibson (‘75); retired Col. Dana Mead (‘57); retired Gen. William S. Wallace (‘69); and retired Lt. Gen. Douglas E. Lute (‘75). Photo by Mike Lopez/PAO VI The West Point Association of Graduates’ Distinguished Graduate Awardees pose with the Brigade Staff after the distinguished graudate award ceremony Tuesday on the Plain. This year’s awardees were (from left to right) retired Lt. Gen. Larry R. Jordan (‘68); retired Col. Thomas C. Barron (‘65); Honorable Sloan D. Gibson (‘75); retired Col. Dana Mead (‘57); retired Gen. William S. Wallace (‘69); and retired Lt. Gen. Douglas E. Lute (‘75). Photo by Mike Lopez/PAO VI Retired Col. Kermit Dyke (seated), U.S. Military Academy Class of 1940, prepares to walk with other alumni to place a wreath at the statue of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, father of West Point. Dyke's son, Robert Dyke, Class of 1975 and classmate of Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., spent 20 years in the Army before retiring. Retired Col. Kermit Dyke (seated), U.S. Military Academy Class of 1940, prepares to walk with other alumni to place a wreath at the statue of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, father of West Point. Dyke's son, Robert Dyke, Class of 1975 and classmate of Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., spent 20 years in the Army before retiring. The Alumni Review began with a wreath laying ceremony at Thayer Statue where the past, present and future were brought together. Retired Col. Kermit Dyke (second from right), USMA ‘40, represented the Long Gray Line as the most senior member in attendance. He stands with (from left to right in front) Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., Robert Dyke and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Guden, in addition to reunion classes of Jan. ‘43, ‘48, ‘53 and ‘68. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO VI The Alumni Review began with a wreath laying ceremony at Thayer Statue where the past, present and future were brought together. Retired Col. Kermit Dyke (second from right), USMA ‘40, represented the Long Gray Line as the most senior member in attendance. He stands with (from left to right in front) Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., Robert Dyke and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Guden, in addition to reunion classes of Jan. ‘43, ‘48, ‘53 and ‘68. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO VI

Traditionally, the Tuesday before graduation is full of alumni activities with the Alumni Review and the West Point Association of Graduates’ Distinguished Graduate Award presentation on the Plain, and the oldest living graduate placing a wreath at the foot of the statue of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, considered to be the “Father of the Academy.”

U.S. Military Academy Classes of January 1943, 1948, 1953 and 1968 held class reunions during graduation week. There were 306 classmates of the Class of 1968 holding their 50th reunion.

The Class of 1968 is also the 50-year affiliate class for the Class of 2018 and a few will be on hand graduation day, Saturday, to present second lieutenant bars to the commissioning graduates.

Retired Lt. Col. Dennis Rosenberry, USMA Class of 1968, spoke about the changes he sees with today’s academy compared to when he was a cadet.

“Well, of course, the physical changes are what I saw first with all the construction,” Rosenberry said. “But cadets have changed too. Cadets today have so many more opportunities than we did, especially leadership opportunities. We never got to go overseas like cadets can do now for additional military or educational opportunities. The only military opportunities we had was Airborne School in the summer.”

The West Point AOG presented their 26th annual Distinguished Graduate Awards to retired Col. Dana Mead (‘57); retired Col. Thomas C. Barron (‘65); retired Lt. Gen. Larry R. Jordan (‘68); retired Gen. William S. Wallace (‘69); Sloan D. Gibson (‘75) and retired Lt. Gen. Douglas E. Lute (‘75).

The DGA is presented to those West Point graduates whose character, distinguished service and stature draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: “Duty, Honor, County,”

Gibson was the former acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs, former Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs and served as president and Chief Executive Officer of the United Services Organizations (USO). Gibson talked about the most important thing he learned as a cadet.

“Character,” Gibson said. “Character is everything. You can’t be a leader without character; it determines your fate. There is an extraordinary range here for any graduate to serve their country. West Point instills the idea of Duty, Honor, Country, and that can manifest itself in many ways.”

The oldest graduate is from USMA Class of 1940, retired Col. Kermit Dyke, who is 103 years old. He was accompanied by his son, also a USMA graduate, retired Maj. Robert Dyke, Class of 1975.

The elder Dyke first went into the Infantry before he entered the Army Air Corps.

“I flew 39 different planes. 38 props and one jet,” Dyke said. “I liked the discipline. I was in the National Guard before attending West Point. I was impressed how they could control people. I also liked some of the sports like track, not the running, just field events like javelin throwing. I also established the record for marksmanship in pistol. I was on the pistol team.”