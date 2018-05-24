Army Baseball takes PL title: Army Baseball sweeps Navy, claims eighth league title

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team members pile on each other after the final out of their 5-3 victory over service academy rival Navy Monday afternoon in Annapolis, Md., to sweep the Patriot League Championship Series.The team claimed its league-leading eighth conference crown. With the win, the Black Knights advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 The Army West Point Baseball team members pile on each other after the final out of their 5-3 victory over service academy rival Navy Monday afternoon in Annapolis, Md., to sweep the Patriot League Championship Series.The team claimed its league-leading eighth conference crown. With the win, the Black Knights advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 The Army West Point Baseball team celebrates after it took down service-academy rival Navy, 5-3, Monday afternoon in Annapolis, Md., to sweep the Patriot League Championship Series and claim its league-leading eighth conference crown. With the win, the Black Knights advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They will learn their regional placement during the NCAA selection show at noon Monday on ESPNU. The Army West Point Baseball team celebrates after it took down service-academy rival Navy, 5-3, Monday afternoon in Annapolis, Md., to sweep the Patriot League Championship Series and claim its league-leading eighth conference crown. With the win, the Black Knights advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They will learn their regional placement during the NCAA selection show at noon Monday on ESPNU.

The Army West Point Baseball team took down service-academy rival Navy, 5-3, Monday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland, to sweep the Patriot League Championship Series and claim its league-leading eighth conference crown.

With the win, the Black Knights advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They will learn their regional placement during the NCAA selection show at noon Monday on ESPNU.

After the Midshipmen had taken their first lead of the game and of the series in the sixth inning, the Black Knights rallied for three big runs in the seventh to ultimately register the win.

Army got on the board first with a run on two hits in the opening frame. Jacob Hurtubise started the game singling to right field before stealing second base to get himself into scoring position.

Following a groundout that shifted him to third, Josh White stepped up to the plate and singled through the left side to score the game’s opening run.

Navy tied things up in the top of the fifth but the Black Knights answered in the bottom half after Jon Rosoff singled in John McKenna from second. McKenna registered a one-out single earlier in the inning.

Unfortunately, the Midshipmen sparked a two-out rally in the sixth inning after recording two runs on three-straight hits to take their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Navy held that advantage until the Cadets tallied three runs on two hits in the seventh frame.

Anfernee Crompton was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Hurtubise walked to place runners on first and second.

Rosoff continued the rally by singling to center field to score Crompton and tie the game at 3-3.

The Midshipmen registered their first out of the frame but a double by Anthony Giachin cleared the bases and brought home two additional runs for the designated home team.

The Black Knights then used solid veteran pitching throughout the remainder of the contest to secure their 35th victory of the year.

Rosoff, McKenna and Trey Martin each posted two hits in the game, while Rosoff and Giachin both reeled in two runs batted in.

Senior pitcher Matt Ball battled for 5 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and three runs.

Junior Jacob Carte was credited with the win after going 1 2/3 innings giving up just two hits.

Sam Messina and Cam Opp then closed things out not allowing a hit in one and 2/3 innings of work, respectively.

Four cadet-athletes were named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team in Rosoff, Giachin, Josh White and Tyler Giovinco.

Taking home the tournament’s MVP honor was Giachin, who finished 4-for-8 with five RBI and a run in the two games.

Army highlights and game notes

• Giachin drilled his ninth double of the year for Army’s lone extra base hit in the game.

• Hurtubise added to his NCAA-leading stolen base number with a steal in the contest. He now sits with 39.

• Rosoff, Martin and McKenna all finished the game 2-for-4 to lead the Black Knights.

• Hurtubise drew a game-high two walks.

• Martin is now riding an eight-game hitting streak.

• The four-man Army pitching staff compiled seven strikeouts on the day, led by Ball’s game-high four. The senior now has a team-leading 87 on the year.

• Opp earned his third save of the season.

• The Black Knights turned the game’s only double play in the eighth inning.

Facts & Figures

• The Black Knights tallied five runs on nine hits, while Navy registered three runs on 12 hits.

• The Mids were credited with the only error in the game and it came during the sixth inning.

• Army left seven runners on base in game two. Navy stranded nine.