Brinson: Works hard, plays hard as multiple-sport athlete

By Ana Garrigo Army Athletic Communications

Junior Kenneth Brinson has always been a motivated and dedicated athlete. Which is why when he was looking for a college, he was looking for a place where he could pursue the sports that he was passionate about. Brinson played three varsity sports in high school and was determined to participate in as many as he could at a collegiate level.

At the end of the search, he determined West Point was where he would be able to actualize that goal while simultaneously being challenged in a variety of other ways.

“I think most of it is just the people and the breadth of experience and opportunity to develop myself is what attracted me most,” Brinson said. “Football and track worked well together. I competed in football and track in high school and I really love both sports, so it’s been a blessing to be able to do both.”

He has taken full advantage of being able to pursue these sports, excelling in both areas. Thus far in track he has shown strong throwing talent, garnering a pair of Patriot League titles and two Army-Navy individual first-place finishes. In his football career, he hasn’t missed a game in his three years. In 38 games, he has 102 total tackles and 8 1/2 sacks.

Despite these successes, being a two-sport varsity athlete is just as difficult as one would imagine while simultaneously juggling his academic and military responsibilities. There are sometimes challenges that arise that Brinson has to face, but lucky for him he has a team of people who support him not only at home, but at the academy as well.

His sister, Kamryn Brinson, a yearling who is also on the track and field team, is a constant source of support for him to lean on. At just 17 months apart, he and his sister are incredibly close.

He added, “It’s probably the best thing about this place. One of the biggest blessings just to be able to see Kamryn around.”

He also has a multitude of coaches who help him be the best he can be in all he tries to accomplish.

“Coach Angelo, Coach Monken, my position coach, Coach Dixon, they have all done a really phenomenal job guiding me and supporting me as I try to do both sports,” Brinson said. “They’ve been instrumental to making sure I get enough time to develop in both and try to perform at the level that I want to perform at.”

His track and field throws coach, Angelo Posillico, helps Brinson as much as he can, in any way he can. He recognizes all of Brinson’s hard work and how he throws himself into whatever task is at hand. He not only coaches Brinson, but also helps him find time to practice, do work, and on occasion, sleep.

“Kenneth is the kind of young man who will not sleep,” Posillico said. “My job is making sure he doesn’t push himself too hard. Kenneth has no shortage of wanting to put more time in, so I usually try to determine days that he can take off and recover.

“We reach out to football, and they send a schedule of what their weekly plans looks like,” he said. “And we work closely with them and pencil him in when he has those opening. What’s good about track and field is that I can meet with him individually. We have a lot of flexibility where we can work outside of normal practice hours.”

These practice hours have allowed Brinson to understand how the individual sports help him to develop skills in the other. His two athletic passions are able to work in support of one another, and he is able to learn as he trains. He discovered that there is a lot of body control, power development and a sense of competition in both sports that helps to bridge the gap between other differences that arise.

“When we are throwing, he is learning how to be explosive, how to be powerful, there is a lot of coordination involved,” said Posillico. “Those skills absolutely are going to transfer on to the football field. And vice versa.”

As his sports work in tandem, he is also able to integrate his enthusiasm for academics.

Just like he wanted to go above and beyond and be a two-sport athlete, he went above and beyond in choosing a difficult major in pursuit of chasing after subjects that will challenge him.

Brinson decided to pursue a degree in chemical engineering, and though it is challenging with four labs just this semester, he dives in head-first and succeeds in doing so, currently holding a 4.025 grade point average in the subject. He says that the major itself is pretty time intensive, but he doesn’t mind because he that support team who helps keep him balanced. Chemical engineering gives him the opportunity to explore yet another of his passions during his time at West Point, as well as get a head-start for larger plans he’s set for himself.

“There are some crossovers between the classes I have to take for chemical engineering and the pre-recs for medical school, which I hope to do some day,” Brinson stated. “So those crossovers kind of help me get a technical degree in something I find pretty interesting, and also enables me to accomplish some goals later on in the future.”

His dedication to his studies has allowed him to develop an ability to analyze and evaluate. These skills aren’t limited to helping him succeed in the classroom though. He is able to integrate all aspects of his passions together in order to support his academic and athletic career as well.

Posillico noted, “One of the things I’ve noticed with Kenneth when he practices, he is very analytical. If you watch him practice, before he gets in the circle, you’ll see he is deep in thought. I think he approaches his training like a puzzle, and you can see him thinking and trying to figure that out. I think there is a huge carry over between the two, just in a different environment.”

In the end, though, the daily balancing act is worth it. He is able to invest himself into his passions and create big plans for his future, which he intends to attain through achieving the high level of expectation he sets for himself.

“That’s just always been the expectation since I was young, and I’ve kind of internalized that. I love both sports, it’s a natural progression for me to want to do my best,” Brinson said. “I think it starts with seeing how hard my parents and my sister work. And honestly, just admiring and trying to model yourself after all the great people that this institution has produced and the multi-faceted and multi-talented person that I hope to be.”

His coaches and peers can see the fire Brinson has set under himself and are there to fan the flame and help however they can.

“His work ethic and expectations for himself are why he has accomplished what he has been able to at the academy so far,” Posillico said. “His work ethic in every aspect of his life is why he is able to succeed in two sports at this level and have over a 4.0 grade-point average. That’s who he is. He will work himself, see a task at hand, and put in whatever amount of work is necessary. That’s his best quality, no question. He will keep grinding.”

For Brinson though, it doesn’t stop at just trying to accomplish his goals, he sets his sights above and beyond. As he heads into his senior season, his track coach sees the potential to make it to the NCAA Championships. Football-wise, he hopes to win the Commander in Chief’s trophy again next year and make it back to the White House, an experience Army Football was able to actualize this year for the first time in 21 years. He desires all this, on top of his future plans to hopefully attend medical school.

“I came here because I wanted to be stretched, I didn’t want to plateau, I wanted to be better,” Brinson said. “I think this place has pushed me probably more than most places could. In that aspect, this has been so educational, which has been worth it. I’ve learned a lot about myself and I continue to develop resiliency. And honestly, there is sacrifice, but just being able to be out here doing the stuff you love is as much of a blessing as it is a sacrifice. I am truly happy and blessed that I’ve been given the opportunity to do both and have a unique experience.”