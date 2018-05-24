Cadets inducted into IEEE-HKN, UPE societies

Courtesy Photos

The cadets inducted into IEEE-HKN were Class of 2018 Cadets Peter Shares and Eliza Brownfield; Class of 2019 Cadets William Smith, Nikhil Shyamkumar and Bradley Whiteall; and Class of 2020 Cadets Logan Marcsisin, Patrick Howze and Nicholas Ges. The cadets inducted into IEEE-HKN were Class of 2018 Cadets Peter Shares and Eliza Brownfield; Class of 2019 Cadets William Smith, Nikhil Shyamkumar and Bradley Whiteall; and Class of 2020 Cadets Logan Marcsisin, Patrick Howze and Nicholas Ges. The cadets inducted into UPE were Class of 2018 Cadets Mason Adam, Connor Eckert and Mingu Jeong; and Class of 2019 Cadets Beomjin An, William Brooks, Brennen Chaussey, Brian Curtin, Rachelle David, Evan Delvaux, Danielle Jaksha, Mary Pollin, Tyler Reece, Conner Russell, Joseph Schlesinger, Madeleine Schneider, Jinwon Seo and Matthew Yuan. Maj. Alexander Kedrowitsch, an instructor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, was also inducted into UPE. The cadets inducted into UPE were Class of 2018 Cadets Mason Adam, Connor Eckert and Mingu Jeong; and Class of 2019 Cadets Beomjin An, William Brooks, Brennen Chaussey, Brian Curtin, Rachelle David, Evan Delvaux, Danielle Jaksha, Mary Pollin, Tyler Reece, Conner Russell, Joseph Schlesinger, Madeleine Schneider, Jinwon Seo and Matthew Yuan. Maj. Alexander Kedrowitsch, an instructor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, was also inducted into UPE.

The Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science hosted induction ceremonies for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN), the honor society for electrical engineering, and for Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the honor society for computer science and information technology, April 20 in the Regimental Room of the Cadet Mess Hall. The guest speaker for this year’s joint induction ceremony was Jon Bentley. Bentley was the first Visiting Professor of Computer Science at USMA in 1985, and he currently serves as the Chair of the External Advisory Board for EECS. Bentley challenged the cadets to play games as a way to innovate and think of new solutions to daunting problems. Cadets inducted into the two honor societies ranked in the top 25 percent (for the Classes of 2019 and 2020) or the top 33 percent (for the Class of 2018) of students in their fields of study.