Cadets perform well at MIT Soldier Design Competition finals

Submitted by Civil and Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry and Life Sciences

Soldier Design Competition championship team were Class of 2018 Cadets Jacqueline Orr and Austen Deppe (center) who celebrated the victory with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command team: Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins and Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Gutierrez. Also pictured are Aaron Freidenberg (adviser), Lt. Col. Richard Gash (adviser), and professor Raul Radovitzky (ISN Deputy Director). Courtesy Photo Soldier Design Competition championship team were Class of 2018 Cadets Jacqueline Orr and Austen Deppe (center) who celebrated the victory with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command team: Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins and Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Gutierrez. Also pictured are Aaron Freidenberg (adviser), Lt. Col. Richard Gash (adviser), and professor Raul Radovitzky (ISN Deputy Director). Courtesy Photo

West Point teams from the departments of Civil and Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry and Life Sciences competed in the 15th annual MIT Soldier Design Competition (SDC) Finals at the MIT Media Lab April 30 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Judges for this event included a combination of military and civilian personnel from the Army S&T community and private industry, to include Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Philip Perconti (ARL Director) and Jeff Singleton (ASA(ALT) director of technology).

The senior leaders present were Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Gutierrez, RDECOM CSM.

The competition was stiff considering four of the five MIT teams consisted of master’s level students and higher.

The cadets brought the SDC Trophy back to West Point by winning first place. In all, three of the four prizes went to West Point teams:

• First Place ($5,000)—Under Body Armor

Cadets: Austen Deppe, Jacqueline Orr.

Advisers: Aaron Freidenberg, Lt. Col. Richard Gash.

• Second Place ($4,000)—SkySupply

Cadets: Kurt Klinkmueller, Joshua Holt, Andrew Valentine and Anthony Wieck.

Advisers: Lt. Col. James Bluman, Andrew Kopeikin.

• Fourth Place ($2,000)—Cook-off Indicator

Cadets: Mike Garner, William Ryan and Sawyer Stacey.

Advisers: Ozer Arnas, Maj. Sam Greulich.

The Soldier Design Competition is co-sponsored by the MIT Institute for Soldier Nano-Technology (ISN) and Lincoln Labs.