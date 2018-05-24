Cadets place first at Mid-Hudson Business Plan Competition

By Angela Lee

Founder and Executive Director of The Extra Mile Foundation, Andrew Lee, receives the New York State Finals second place award April 27 at the University of Albany. His group earned first place at the Mid-Hudson Business Plan Competition, which allowed the group to earn second at states. Founder and Executive Director of The Extra Mile Foundation, Andrew Lee, receives the New York State Finals second place award April 27 at the University of Albany. His group earned first place at the Mid-Hudson Business Plan Competition, which allowed the group to earn second at states. Founder and Executive Director, Andrew Lee, pitching the mission of The Extra Mile Foundation. Courtesy Photos Founder and Executive Director, Andrew Lee, pitching the mission of The Extra Mile Foundation. Courtesy Photos

Class of 2018 Cadet Andrew Lee and Class of 2019 Cadet Alexandra Davis represented the U.S. Military Academy at the Mid-Hudson Business Plan Competition April 13 at Marist College.

They pitched to the judges about The Extra Mile Foundation, a nonprofit travel agency providing low cost travel services to veteran supporting organizations through aggregating donated frequent flyer miles.

Facing competition against services and products such eReaders for the visually impaired, the two placed first, earning a $1,000 prize check.

The Extra Mile Foundation plans to use this money toward acquiring a larger donor base.

“After developing our minimum viable product, our focus is on marketing and getting our mission out to everyone with frequent flyer miles so they can donate to specific veteran empowerment causes,” Davis, operations director, said.

The idea began when Andrew Lee, The Extra Mile Foundation founder and executive director, realized that small veteran-supporting nonprofits have intimate relationships with veterans but lack the resources to organize travel accommodations because they are cost and resource intensive.

The lack of funding and resources limits these organizations to events within their geographic location.

The Extra Mile Foundation seeks to help veterans transition into the civilian sector by offering low cost travel to networking and job training events, eliminating the limitations the small nonprofits face.

As a one-stop shop for nonprofits looking to organize travel, the organization offers ride services, airport disability support and a round trip flight. The nonprofit activities they have supported include getting veterans to the Warrior Games, transitioning military personnel to cybersecurity certification classes and job seekers to networking events.

The Extra Mile Foundation has identified the intersection between donor desire and nonprofit need in the industry of travel, and created a seamless solution.

The team traveled to the University of Albany on April 27 for the New York State Business Plan Competition Finals, competing against other undergraduates, masters and doctorate candidates. They placed second and were awarded $2,500.

More on the foundation can be learned at www.extramilefoundation.org. Contact andrew@extramilefoundation for any inquires.