From the Foxhole…‘From the Command Post’: Cadet summer leadership balances end of semester demands, preparation for summer training

By Capt. Jannelle Allong-Diakabana MP Branch Representative

As the Corps of Cadets prepares for the last week of classes, term end exams and graduation, those cadets in charge of various summer details conducted a rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill to the Commandant, Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland. The purpose of this rehearsal is to synchronize scheduled events for this upcoming summer’s multi-layered training and certification events.

There are a few variations of training models used to develop and manage individual and unit level training.

This particular rehearsal is one of the steps of the Eight Step Training Model, a training methodology used to ensure training is planned, resourced and effective.

The ROC drill, part of the “rehearse” step, was utilized to synchronize the various details and the support required to execute the details to the highest standard possible. The Eight Step Training Model enables lead trainers (cadets, staff and faculty of DMI) to build plan, train the trainers, recon the training sites, issue orders, rehearse, execute the training, evaluate the training and retrain the tasks to standard.

Cadet Summer Training leadership roles immerse cadets into the realm of training younger cadets and developing themselves as junior officers.

Each cadet in charge is paired with an officer in charge to provide oversight and mentorship during the tenure of their summer detail.

Capt. Ashley Leach, the S4 for Cadet Field Training this summer, described the cadet summer training ROC drill as “another great example of our cadets taking charge and preparing to execute world-class training.”

More than 40 cadet leaders participated in the ROC drill. Leach was impressed by the cadets’ abilities to dive headlong into complex problems they have not faced before, and provide resolution through resourcefulness.

Seamless execution of CST demands attention to detail, resilience, patience and risk mitigation. During his opening remarks, Gilland stressed to summer cadet leadership the importance of “(maintaining) accountability of our actions (and) the accountability of other’s actions,” as it pertains to remaining safe and vigilant throughout a demanding summer.

Although still a few weeks away from execution, the preparation phase has been a challenge. Leach’s CIC, Class of 2019 Cadet James Tyler, is an innovative cadet who Leach states, “has been both an honor and pleasure to coach, teach and mentor.”

Class of 2019 Cadet David Santos, Company E-4, will serve as the Air Assault School CIC this summer.

Santos found the rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill insightful and stated, “(It) provided feedback from the academy’s leadership. We discussed our assigned details and received immediate feedback on what would make our details successful for those we’d be training.”

The execution of this rehearsal by the Military Training Division enables cadet leadership and their respective officers in charge to gain shared understanding highlight potential shortfalls, conflicts in scheduling, confirm the availability of resources that will be shared among Cadet Basic Training, Cadet Field Training, Cadet Leadership Developmental Training, Cadet Candidate Basic Training, Summer Leadership Experience and Air Assault School, and identify means to provide the most effective and efficient training possible.