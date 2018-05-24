Girls Scouts Awards, Bridging Ceremony
The Girl Scouts at West Point had its end-of-year awards and bridging ceremony May 18 at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Auditorium. The ceremony recognized adult volunteers who have earned awards, girls who have earned their Girl Scout Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, celebrated girls who have completed a year of Girl Scouting, and bridged girls who are moving up to the next grade level. Girl Scouts bridge when they reach the end of one grade level and move up to the next level. There are certain requirements that they must complete in order to earn their bridging rainbow, but any girl can bridge without having earned their rainbow. When a girl crosses the bridge, they are greeted by a girl from the level that they are joining, so a Brownie Girl Scout meets a bridging Daisy Girl Scout, and welcomes her to Brownies and so on for the other levels at the bridging ceremony.