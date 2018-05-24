Girls Scouts Awards, Bridging Ceremony

Photos by Lt. Col. James Finocchiaro

Girl Scout Daisy Troop 192 poses for photos after bridging to Brownie Girl Scouts Girl Scout Daisy Troop 192 poses for photos after bridging to Brownie Girl Scouts Girl Scout Cadette Gianna Keena receives a commendation from Deputy Lichtenfeld of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, in recognition of earning her Girl Scout Silver Award. Girl Scout Cadette Gianna Keena receives a commendation from Deputy Lichtenfeld of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, in recognition of earning her Girl Scout Silver Award. West Point Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe addresses the girls on her experiences as a leader and how Girl Scouts helped her grow as a person. (Below) Girl Scout Junior Troop 345 talks about the Girl Scout Bronze Award project the troop is currently working on, and the process the group went through for deciding what to do. West Point Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe addresses the girls on her experiences as a leader and how Girl Scouts helped her grow as a person. (Below) Girl Scout Junior Troop 345 talks about the Girl Scout Bronze Award project the troop is currently working on, and the process the group went through for deciding what to do.

The Girl Scouts at West Point had its end-of-year awards and bridging ceremony May 18 at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Auditorium. The ceremony recognized adult volunteers who have earned awards, girls who have earned their Girl Scout Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, celebrated girls who have completed a year of Girl Scouting, and bridged girls who are moving up to the next grade level. Girl Scouts bridge when they reach the end of one grade level and move up to the next level. There are certain requirements that they must complete in order to earn their bridging rainbow, but any girl can bridge without having earned their rainbow. When a girl crosses the bridge, they are greeted by a girl from the level that they are joining, so a Brownie Girl Scout meets a bridging Daisy Girl Scout, and welcomes her to Brownies and so on for the other levels at the bridging ceremony.