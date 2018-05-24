USMA Commencement

WEST POINT, N.Y.—The public is cordially invited to attend the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2018 commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at Michie Stadium where close to 950 cadets will receive their Bachelor of Science degrees and be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

The commencement speaker is Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr.

Attendees should enter through Thayer or Stony Lonesome gates. Photo identification for those 16 years and older is required upon entering academy grounds and all vehicles are subject to search.

Parking for the event is available in many locations with free shuttle bus service to Michie Stadium.

Guests should plan to arrive early. The following items will not be allowed into the stadium: large bags, backpacks, coolers and umbrellas. Water bottles and baby bottles are allowed. Please plan accordingly.