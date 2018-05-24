West Point honors Asian American Pacific Islander heritage

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Retired Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba, president of the TDLA Consulting, LLC, which provides business consulting services to corporate and nonprofit organizations, was the guest speaker at the annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon May 16. Taguba is also the chairman of the Pan-Pacific American Leaders and Mentors, an national, all-volunteer, charitable, non-profit organization. U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 Cadet Keila Pritchard showed a video of himself while practicing a Samoan fire dance during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon observation May 16 at the West Point Club. The theme for this year's commemoration is "Unite Our Vision by Working Together."

The U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Corps of Cadets Equal Opportunity offices hosted the annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon May 16 at the West Point Club. The theme for this year’s commemoration is “Unite Our Vision by Working Together.”

A bill signed by Congress in 1992 extended the former weeklong commemoration of APIHM to one month in May; chosen to commemorate the Asian immigration to the U.S. on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the track were Chinese immigrants.

Class of 2018 Cadet Keila Pritchard spoke to the audience about his Samoan heritage and presented a video showing he and Class of 2019 Cadet Taylor Jessup, who is also of Samoan heritage, practicing the Samoan fire and knife dances.

“I am from Washington State, second generation raised in the state,” Pritchard said. “My grandfather joined the Army in American Samoa and came to Fort Lewis, Washington, and sort of planted there for his 22-year career in the Army. He went from E1 to E8, and finished his career at Fort Lewis and my dad stayed there and raised his family.

“I grew up very heavily in the Samoa culture. My aunt is the head of the Asian-Pacific Cultural Center and I was able to really flourish in that environment. But coming to the East Coast was a little different; there’s not many islanders here, so I was out of my zone. One of the biggest takeaways of my culture after being at West Point is that no matter where you go, your culture means something and the Army is really good about that and, generally speaking, people are good about that,” he added.

Pritchard said he was able to leverage his culture and show people that there is value in every culture.

“Whether it is pride or who you are or where you come form, you are able to leverage that and bring something to the team,” he said.

Retired Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba was the guest speaker. Taguba was born in Manila, Philippines, and was commissioned as an Armor officer and distinguished military graduate of Idaho State University. He served numerous command and staff positions from platoon to general officer level. His service tours include assignments in the United States, South Korea, Germany, Iraq and Kuwait.

Taguba is currently president of the TDLS Consulting, LLC, which provides business consulting services to corporate and nonprofit organizations, and chairman of the Pan Pacific American Leaders and Mentors, a national, all volunteer, charitable, nonprofit professional organization committed to mentoring and professional development of military and civilian leaders.

Taguba spoke about the Philippines, which at the time was considered a commonwealth of the U.S., and the Filipino Soldiers who fought under the command of American generals against the Japanese in the Philippines. The fight included defeat and horrific imprisonment and occupation.

President Franklin Roosevelt promised the Philippine Soldiers U.S. citizenship and full veterans’ benefits to Filipinos who took up arms against the Japanese, the same benefits given to U.S. citizens.

“I want to share with you a brief history of thousands of Soldiers who served this country with uncommon valor,” Taguba said. “And later, suffering a great injustice and humiliation for 75 years. I want to tell you what happened to my dad. This is a story of what happened to 260,000 Soldiers who served in the Far East and the Philippines under the command of Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

“The Battle of Bataan and the Bataan Death March where 72,000 prisoners of war and an estimated 10,000 Filipinos died during that long march. My late father was one of those captured in Bataan, but he later escaped and joined the guerrilla forces. He continued to serve in the U.S. Army until his retirement in 1953. He never spoke of his experience or of his being a prisoner of war until four months before his death in 2011.”

Taguba spoke about the 79th Congress signing the Recession Act Feb. 18, 1946.

“Those Filipino Soldiers who served on active duty working with Americans who did not live in the U.S would not get benefits or become citizens, as promised by the Roosevelt administration,” Taguba said. “The second part of that act revoked the American Nationality Act for those who were once American Nationals for the Commonwealth of the Philippines.”

After 75 years of fighting for the recognition of Filipino veterans that resided in the Philippines during the war, President Barack Obama signed the Filipino Veterans Equity Compensation Bill in Feburary 2009.

“This allowed a one-time lump sum payment of $50,000 for Filipinos who were U.S. citizens and $9,000 for non-citizens,” Taguba explained. “That is about 63 cents a day for four years of combat. My dad was paid $60 when he was repatriated.”

Congress passed the Congressional Gold Medal Act in 2016, which awarded Filipino Soldiers the Congressional Gold Medal. The Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom are the highest civilian awards in the United States.

“I have the distinct honor of awarding the last Congressional Gold Medal in December 2017 in San Francisco,” Taguba said. “He was 101 years old and passed away a week later. I carry with me a bronze replica of my dad’s Congressional Gold Medal.”