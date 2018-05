Women’s Rugby finishes fourth at USA Rugby 7s

The Army West Point Women’s Rugby team concluded its weekend slate Sunday at the USA Rugby College National Championships in Glendale, Colo., with a 2-3 overall record, after dropping a 36-14 decision against Penn State, followed by a close 21-22 loss to Lindenwood. The team finished fourth at the tournament. (Above) Sophomore Bayleigh Gable scored a try and added five conversions during macthes against Penn State and Life. Photo by Army Athletic Communications