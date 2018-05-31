2017-18 cadet club activities

Electronics Experimenters Group: Three members of the Electronics Experimenters Club (ELEX) volunteered as judges at the Long Island FIRST Robotics Regional Championships at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, from April 12-14.

Class of 2019 Cadets Samuel Norman and Jared Fritz, Class of 2021 Cadet Shane Murphy and Capt. Joshua Groen partnered with the NYC Recruiting Battalion (USAREC) to support the Army’s recruiting efforts and the academy’s outreach mission in New York City.

The competition consisted of over 40 teams, including teams from Turkey and Croatia. The cadets applied their technical skills, including the skills they have learned and honed at ELEX, in evaluating the robots’ design and performance, and in suggesting improvements to the teams.

Women’s Team Handball: The Army West Point Women’s Team Handball teams closed out their season with a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 18-20.

The Black team took eighth, nearly missing a chance for fifth by a single point in a game against North Carolina on May 19. These were the last games of the collegiate careers of the team’s firsties—Erika Blevins, Christina Bouvier, Ki’Anna Duncan and Lindsay Kiernan.