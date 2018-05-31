A new beginning—new second lieutenants get pinned

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Former First Captain, 2nd Lt. Simone Askew, receives her second lieutenant bars from Julia Spain (left) and Betsy Gilland May 26 at the U.S. Military Academy superintendent's garden. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Former First Captain, 2nd Lt. Simone Askew, receives her second lieutenant bars from Julia Spain (left) and Betsy Gilland May 26 at the U.S. Military Academy superintendent's garden. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Parents of 2nd. Lt. John Montgomery attach his second lieutenant bars during a ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy Superintendent’s garden May 26. Montgomery was the cadet executive officer and worked with the former First captain, 2nd Lt. Simone Askew, who was also pinned at the same ceremony. Parents of 2nd. Lt. John Montgomery attach his second lieutenant bars during a ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy Superintendent’s garden May 26. Montgomery was the cadet executive officer and worked with the former First captain, 2nd Lt. Simone Askew, who was also pinned at the same ceremony. The shiny, new second lieutenant bars await their owners on Graduation Day, May 26, at Michie Stadium. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV and Class of 2020 Bobby Norwood The shiny, new second lieutenant bars await their owners on Graduation Day, May 26, at Michie Stadium. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV and Class of 2020 Bobby Norwood

Nine hundred and seventy-two cadets received their Bachelor of Science degrees at Michie Stadium May 26, and most chose their favorite family members, friends, tactical officer, faculty and others to pin the second lieutenant bars on to their shoulders, generally in a particularly scenic area of West Point.

Included in the ceremony is the must-have American flag that the second lieutenants stand in front of or near, and in a solemn moment, the commissioning oath is read by a commissioned officer and the bars placed. Once the second lieutenant receives the second lieutenant bars, they will also receive their first salute from an enlisted Soldier–with payment of a silver dollar which, according to Army tradition, represents the receipt of respect due the new rank and position.

New 2nd Lt. Virginia Brawley, former cadet honor chair, was commissioned in the garden at Quarters 100 by U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, who also read the oath to Brawley while her parents, Jennifer and David, pinned her second lieutenant bars on their daughter.

“I still feel that this is so surreal,” Virginia said. “This celebrates the finish line but actually, it is just the starting line.”

Caslen said he helped choose Virginia for the honor chair because “she seemed to be the best to take on the responsibilities of that position, she understood it and provided a living example of what honor is all about.”

Brawley branched into Military Intelligence and will be headed to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as her first duty station.

Second Lt. Simone Askew had Julia Spain and Betsy Gilland place her second lieutenant bars on her shoulders also at the superintendent’s garden, while Maj. Dan Richard read the orders to both Askew, former cadet first captain, and 2nd Lt. John Montgomery, former cadet executive officer.

“Askew was the ‘Queen of Beast,’” Richard said. “Something that has always stuck with me is when Askew said that she wanted to compete for first captain in her first year and then she set her goals and pursued them.”

Since 1959, West Point graduates can commission into other military services provided they meet the services’ eligibility standards. The Class of 2018 had seven who commissioned into one of the other services—two were commissioned into the Navy, one Marine Corps and four Air Force. Foreign cadets are commissioned into their nations’ services.

The commissioning ceremonies mark an important moment when the Army passes the mantle of trust and leadership to a new Army officer and the new officer’s acceptance of that responsibility in their future actions.

In taking the oath, the newly commissioned officers swear to serve our nation faithfully as the next generation of Army officers and leaders of character.