Black Knights draw Raleigh Regional for NCAAs

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team learned it is headed to Raleigh, N.C., for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and will face the host, N.C. State, on Friday night at 7 p.m. The other two teams at the regional are Auburn and Northeastern and those two squads will play at 2 p.m. Friday. The regional format for the DI baseball championship is a double-elimination tournament format with the winning 16 teams advancing to Super Regionals, which will be held from June 8-11. The top eight teams remaining will host the Super Regionals on-campus in a best-of-three series with the eight winners advancing to Omaha. The College World Series will be held from June 16-26/27 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The eight Super Regional winners will compete in two four-team double elimination brackets. The two winning teams from each bracket will play in a best two-of-three championship series to determine the national champion.