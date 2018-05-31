Brown, Voit earn prestigious AAA Award

Army West Point track and field standout Briyah Brown and football star John Voit were honored with the United States Military Academy’s most prestigious athletic honor as they were presented with the Army Athletic Association Award May 23 at West Point.

The AAA trophy is awarded annually to the male and female cadet-athletes who display the “most valuable service to intercollegiate athletics during a career as a cadet.”

This year marks the 114th anniversary of the AAA Award, which was first presented to football’s Horatio Hackett in 1904.

Brown became the 11th female track and field athlete to earn the honor and first since Katelin Grant in 2008. Voit is the 78th Army football player to earn the AAA Award and first since Andrew Rodriguez in 2011.

Brown, a team captain, swept the Patriot League Indoor and Outdoor Female Field Athlete of the Meet this season, which is the equivalent to player of the year.

She was outstanding in both meets with victories in the shot put and weight throw at the conference indoor championships and followed that up by sweeping the hammer throw and shot put at the outdoor league championships.

She currently holds the academy record in the indoor and outdoor shot put and the weight throw. Brown finished with a total of 39 first-place finishes in her career and was named the Patriot League Female Field Athlete of the Week four times in 2017-18.

Voit, also a team captain, was a member of the senior class that brought the Commander in Chief’s Trophy back to West Point for the first time in 21 years. He helped end Army’s losing streak to Navy and ended his career with two wins over the Mids.

The Wildwood, Missouri, native led Army to its first 10-win season since 1996 and for only the second time in program history.

Voit won a total of 24 games in his four seasons and had 18 victories in the final two years of his career. He finished his career with 120 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Voit was awarded the 2017 Black Lion Award, which is presented to the football player who best exemplifies the character of Don Holleder. He was a member of Phil Steele’s First Team All-Independent as one of four defensive lineman.

Voit kept Army in the game against Navy with a tackle on Malcolm Perry who went on a 46-yard breakaway that held Navy to a field goal and setup the game winning scoring drive.

Brown and Voit received their second lieutenant pins to officially begin their respective Army careers in a commissioning ceremony following the May 26 graduation at Michie Stadium.