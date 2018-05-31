Gannon retires after 36 years with DPE

Paul Gannon provided outstanding instruction in a variety of courses to thousands of cadets over a career spanning 36 years at West Point in the Department of Physical Education. DPE’s retirement ceremony for Gannon on May 21 included an awards presentation by the Master of the Sword, Col. Nicholas Gist (above left). Gannon’s long West Point career began in 1982, when he was hired as a full-time assistant coach. In 1988, he joined the Army Reserves and retired in April 2013 in the rank of sergeant. Gannon first joined the DPE as a volunteer instructor, where he taught soccer, racquetball, wrestling and volleyball. In 1994, he joined DPE under the instructor-coach model and eventually became a full-time instructor. He developed and maintained numerous programs of instruction that led to a challenging, yet safe, physical education for all young men and women who enrolled in his courses. As a subject matter expert and successful athlete himself, Gannon served as an assistant coach for Men’s and Women’s Soccer for 22 years. His athletes earned numerous regional and national level accolades for their performance. Gannon plans on continuing his work as a collegiate coach following his retirement from DPE.