Hold on to your hats … Hurricane season is approaching fast—be prepared

By Chris Hennen DPTMS Emergency Manager

Hurricane season is fast approaching. With the 2017 season’s Harvey, Irma and Maria still fresh on the minds of many, the question is: What will 2018 bring? Like dark clouds on the distant horizon, forecasters at all the major weather centers—including the “Old Farmer’s Almanac”—are predicting a busy 2018 Atlantic hurricane season with 16 named storms, including eight hurricanes, with four of them expected to be major—a Category 3 or higher.

A typical year, based on weather records that go back to 1950, has 12 tropical storms, of which six are hurricanes.

What will the “big one” be named, Alberto, Chris, Debby, Gordon, Sara or one of the other 16 storm names for 2018?

Last year, for the season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, was the costliest year on record for the United States, and one of the most destructive.

Near record warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic contributed to the surge which experts forecast to be repeated this year.

According to a senior research and prediction scientist at the Global Weather Oscillations (the only major hurricane prediction organization that correctly predicted the 2017 hurricane season), “some U.S. zones are currently in their strongest hurricane landfall cycle in 70 years.”

“The big lesson from hurricanes and other natural disasters is that we have to be thinking about the unexpected because as we so often learn, the unexpected happens. It takes only one big storm to make landfall to make it a bad season for the East coast.” Joe Colombo, DPTMS chief of Operations and Plans, said. “Hurricane season brings for many a grim reminder of the importance of preparedness, our only defense against nature’s unpredictability. As we saw firsthand with Sandy, it’s important to remember that tropical storm and hurricane impacts are not limited to the coastline. Strong winds, torrential rains, flooding and tornadoes often threaten inland areas far from where the storm first makes landfall.”

History teaches that a lack of hurricane awareness and preparation are common threads among all major hurricane disasters. By knowing what actions you should take, you can reduce the effects of a hurricane on yourself, your family and your property.

The predictions for this year, coupled with the memory of Sandy in 2012 and last year’s major storms should provide the incentive for members of the West Point community to be ready for the next big storm, and that includes preparing pets as well.

Preparedness today can make a big difference down the line, so update your family emergency plan and make sure your emergency kit is stocked.

Learn more about how you can prepare for hurricane season at www.ready.gov/hurricanes.