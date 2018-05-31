IOCT champs for 2018 AY

Courtesy Photo

Class of 2019 Cadet Bailey Smith (Company F-4) and Class of 2021 Cadet Trevaun Turner (Company C-3) ran the fastest female and male times on the Department of Physical Education’s Indoor Obstacle Course Test this academic year. As a plebe, Turner’s time of 1:59 is only two seconds shy of the academy record. Smith ran a 2:46, posting the fastest female time in the past three years. Both cadets demonstrated a commitment to excellence in their preparation for and execution of the IOCT.