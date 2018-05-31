Martin’s blast sends Army past Columbia

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Junior shortstop Trey Martin’s solo blast in the seventh inning broke a 7-7 tie and gave the Army West Point baseball team an 8-7 win over Columbia on Sunday night at Doubleday Field.

The Black Knights (36-22) saw their first three players in the lineup record multi-hit games with Jacob Hurtubise leading the way with four hits in five plate appearances.

Columbia (20-28) had five players with two or more hits, including Liam McGill’s three hits and two runs scored.

Army got on the board first with a three-run third inning. The first run came on an opposite field solo home run from Anfernee Crompton for his first collegiate homer.

The Black Knights added two more with a triple off the bat of Josh White. He lined a 2-0 pitch into the gap in left center, scoring Hurtubise and Jon Rosoff to give Army a 3-0 lead at the end of three.

The Black Knights plated their third run of the game in the following inning as Drake Titus drove the ball to the gap in left center for a double and then he scored on a looping single by Hurtubise to left field to give Army a 4-0 lead.

The Lions answered with a six-run top of the fifth as they loaded the bases with no outs. McGill singled to right field to drive in one run and then Chandler Bengston connected on a two-run single to get Columbia to within one at 4-3.

The Lions then took the lead as Matt Cerfolio found a hole between first and second to plate two more runs to give the visitors a 5-4 advantage. Columbia added one more on a bases loaded walk.

Army regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with a bases loaded walk by Martin to make it 6-5.

With the bases still loaded, the Black Knights grounded into a double play, but White was able to cross the plate to tie the game at 6-6. Army found itself back in front as Anthony Giachin scored on a wild pitch to take a 7-6 lead.

The Lions tied the game up in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Cerfolio, scoring McGill, who reached on an error, to tie the game at 7-7.

Martin gave Army the lead for good in the seventh inning with a blast over left field fence for his second of the season.

Sam Messina picked up the win, while Cam Opp shut the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army hit two homers in the same game for the first time this season and have nine this season as a team.

• Hurtubise added to his NCAA-leading stolen base number with a steal in the contest. He now sits with 40.

• Hurtubise record a career-high four hits and it was his 15th multi-hit game.

• The Black Knights recorded 10 or more hits in a game for the 25th time this season.

• Army finishes the season with a 16-7 record at Doubleday Field at Johnson Stadium.

• Martin extended his hitting streak to nine games with the homer in the seventh inning.

• Army emptied the bullpen with 10 pitchers getting action on the mound.

• Opp earned his fourth save of the season.

• The Black Knights finished the year with four-straight wins at home and enters the NCAA Tournament on a five-game winning streak.

Facts & Figures

• The Black Knights tallied eight runs on 11 hits, while Columbia registered seven runs on 13 hits.

• The Lions finished with three errors to Army’s one.

• Columbia left 10 runners on base, while the Black Knights stranded eight.