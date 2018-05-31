Memorial Day Remembrance honored fallen

Hanson and Lamothe took part in the wreath laying in front of Battle Monument Hanson and Lamothe took part in the wreath laying in front of Battle Monument

The U.S. Army West Point Garrison Commander, Col. Andrew Hanson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe, hosted a Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony Monday at Trophy Point. Hanson started his remarks with the poem, "In Flanders Fields," by John McCrae.