Memorial Day Remembrance honored fallen

Hanson and Lamothe took part in the wreath laying in front of Battle Monument
The U.S. Army West Point Garrison Commander, Col. Andrew Hanson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kanisha Lamothe, hosted a Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony Monday at Trophy Point. Hanson started his remarks with the poem, “In Flanders Fields,” by John McCrae.
A 21-Gun Salute was fired in honor of the fallen by the Military Police Honor Guard and the U.S. Military Academy Band was present, playing “Taps” for the conclusion. Photos by Cory Angell/U.S. Army Garrison West Point PAO