“Miles Ahead” kicks off Music Under the Stars

Photo and story by the West Point Band

The West Point Jazz Ensemble will present “Miles Ahead” at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. The West Point Jazz Ensemble will present “Miles Ahead” at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

The West Point Jazz Ensemble will present a performance to kick off the West Point Band’s “Music Under the Stars” 2018 summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater. Entitled “Miles Ahead,” this concert will explore the expansive jazz canon of legendary artist Miles Davis, featuring special guest Ira Coleman on bass, a former sideman of Miles Davis’ alumni Herbie Hancock and Tony Wiliams.

Audiences are welcome to bring picnics, visit the beautiful and historic grounds at the U.S. Military Academy, and enjoy scenic Hudson River views at sunset.

As always, this concert is free and open to all. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors, to Eisenhower Hall.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following the Band on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.