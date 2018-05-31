Military training conducted at West Point through the summer

By U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs

Photo by Bombardier Murray Kerr

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Area residents can expect to hear summer training activities conducted on the military installation beginning now through mid-August to include areas in and around Camp Buckner and Lake Frederick.

Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions and survival skills techniques.

Noise levels will be sporadic through summer months with increased activity associated with Air Assault School in June and during specialized training operations in July.

Residents can expect to see and hear low-flying aircraft and helicopters in and around the training and cantonment areas during these training sessions.

Summer training will not affect authorized users from using the West Point recreation areas but may impact certain fishing and hunting locations. Training is conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army.