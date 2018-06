Retired dad swears in daughter at bar pinning

Photos by Paul Rader

Samantha Hartman, Army Softball player, was sworn in and pinned by her father, Sgt. Maj. William Earl Hartman, a 33-year Army veteran and Ranger, who traveled from York, Pa., to watch his daughter graduate May 26. During her bar pinning speech, she said her dad was the reason why she came to West Point. He then honored her by giving her the first salute.