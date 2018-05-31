Emotions aplenty at Class of 2018 Graduation: USMA Class of 2018—‘class dismissed’

At the words, “class dismissed,” by First Captain Simone Askew, the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 members toss their hats in the air and become “Old Grads.” Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV
A Class of 2018 cadet receives his second lieutenant bars from a member of the Class of 1968, the graduation class’ 50-year affiliate, during the graduation ceremony May 26 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO VI
Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden is excited after receiving his diploma and second lieutenant bars during the graduation ceremony. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Bobby Norwood
A new second lieutenant gets emotional after the hat toss and embraces a classmate as the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 graduated May 26 at Michie Stadium. Photos by Mike Lopez