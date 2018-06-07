2017-18 cadet club activities

Taekwondo: The Army Taekwondo team traveled to the University of Vermont to compete in the last Eastern Collegiate Taekwondo Conference tournament of the year in late April.

This tournament was the culmination of a year’s hard work and dedication to the sport. The team performed well, with all sparing team advancing to at least the quarterfinals of their respective brackets.

Class of 2021 Cadet Richard Sung earned bronze in the men’s yellow belt poomsae competition. Additionally, Class of 2018 Cadet Travis Phelan, Class of 2019 Cadet Benjamin Turner and Class of 2020 Cadet Conner Sparks earned the bronze medal in the men’s advanced division.

Overall, the team was able to secure third overall at the tournament and third for the end of the year standings.

The team had a successful year, exceeding the cumulative amount of points from last year and placing better during tournaments throughout the season than in previous years —taking second place twice.

This was the last collegiate tournament for the team’s firsties, to include Eli Eichenberger, Tak Cho, William Xu, Anthony Chargualaf, Travis Phelan, Jada Ferrer, Hevin Na and Jordan Nettles. They all fought well and demonstrated resiliency and courage out on the mats, putting their warrior spirit on full display.