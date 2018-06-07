Askew earns Glamour honor

Photo provided by Glamour Magazine

2nd Lt. Simone Askew, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2018 graduate and former first captain, was named one of Glamour Magazine’s top 10 College Women of the Year in its latest issue. As a teen, Askew was eager to go to the academy; she even missed getting crowned homecoming queen to attend a West Point recruiting event. As a student, she made history when she was chosen as the first African American woman to serve as first captain of the academy’s Corps of Cadets. As a survivor of sexual assault, one of her missions as first captain was changing the approach to assault and prevention at West Point. To see the profile of each woman, including Askew, visit https://www.glamour.com/gallery/meet-glamours-2018-college-women-of-the-year.