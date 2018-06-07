Baseball concludes historic season in NCAA Regionals

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communcations

The Army West Point Baseball team battled against No. 16-ranked North Carolina State Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina, but ultimately fell 11-1 in the NCAA Raleigh Regional elimination game.

The Black Knights and Wolfpack were locked into a pitchers’duel for much of the contest as both teams had a no hitter going through five complete innings. N.C. State did hold the 1-0 advantage though after leading off the game getting hit by a pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly two batters later.

The Wolfpack finally broke through for the game’s first hit with one out in the sixth inning. They then finished the frame with two runs on back-to-back hits to take a 3-0 advantage.

Army cut into that deficit in the bottom half when Drake Titus touched home plate thanks to a passed ball.

Unfortunately, the Black Knights’ nationally ranked foe added on in the remaining three innings to ultimately put the game out of reach.

Senior pitcher Matt Ball was tabbed with the loss after going six innings allowing four hits and five runs, four of which were earned.

The senior did not relinquish any of those hits until a one-out, two-run home run in the sixth inning.

John McKenna was the lone Cadet to register multiple hits in the game as the sophomore finished 2-for-3. Josh White garnered the only other hit for the Black Knights and it came during the seventh inning.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights wrapped up their season with an overall record of 37-24.

• Trey Martin’s 11-game hitting streak came to a close on Sunday afternoon.

• Jacob Hurtubise and Anthony Giachin earned a team-best two walks in the game.

• Titus and McKenna both converted on a stolen base.

• Logan Smith, Cam Opp and Carter Van Gytenbeek each saw action in Sunday’s game.

• Army’s four-man pitching staff compiled seven strikeouts, including five from the hand of Ball.

• The Black Knights turned the game’s only double play and it came in the ninth inning.

Facts & Figures

• Army finished with one run on three hits. N.C. State registered 11 runs on 11 hits.

• The Black Knights were credited with the only two errors in the game.

• The Cadets left five runners on base. The Wolfpack stranded seven.

Season highlights

• The 2018 squad littered the program’s records book this season, accounting for 15 top-10 marks as a team and 10 individually.

• Throughout the course of the year, Army set program records in the following categories:

* Games Played: 61;

* Walks Drawn: 261;

* Pitching Strikeouts: 495;

* Triples (Tied): 18;

* Most Patriot League Wins (Tied): 18.

• There have also been some individual season marks achieved:

* Games Played: 61, Josh White, Anthony Giachin and Jacob Hurtubise;

* Stolen Bases: 42, Jacob Hurtubise;

* Stolen Bases in a Single-Game: 6, Jacob Hurtubise.

• The Black Knights won their Patriot League leading eighth conference crown, while also earning their fourth NCAA tournament victory.

• The Black Knights played in two historic Major League Baseball venues this year at Camden Yards and Fenway Park.