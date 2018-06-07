Cook set for NCAA Championships

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Freshman August Cook is set to join the big stage as he competes in the javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Monday. Cook is concluding an amazing outdoor season for the Black Knights. He placed fifth at the NCAA East Preliminary Round and can become the first Black Knight to score in the event at NCAAs since 1970. Cook, from Bedford, Pa., is ranked 54th nationally in the javelin with a mark of 66.36m (217-8), which he threw at the Patriot League Championships. Due to his performance at the NCAA Regionals, he earned the honor as the Northeast Region’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, which was awarded by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. See the next PV for Cook’s results.