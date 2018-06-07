From the Foxhole…‘From the Back 40’:CST Task Force Falcon’s arrival, training validation

By Capt. Jannelle Allong-Diakabana MP Branch Representative

WEST POINT, New York—Task Force Falcon—2nd Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky—arrived to Camp Natural Bridge May 18 and immediately began resourcing and training validation in preparation for Cadet Summer Training.

TF Falcon received and prepared equipment, signed and transported ammunition and dove headfirst into training validation. Validation of training events allows the lead trainer of cadets, in this case the department head, to observe training and provide guidance or adjustments that need to be made to the program(s) of instruction (POI).

The POI is the primary document that identifies the content and resources for Army-instructed courses, and ensures Soldiers and cadets receive required training.

Training validation occurred for land navigation, basic rifle marksmanship, employment of mortars and artillery and conducting various forms of attack.

Validation of Cadet Summer Training training is an opportunity for the Soldiers, NCOs and officers of TF Falcon to execute tactical operation center (TOC) procedures, perfect crew drills, establish equipment and weapon readiness, and efficiently use the resources and training areas provided by West Point.

Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery, 101st Division Artillery (DIVARTY) from Fort Campbell executed essential weapons and ammunition calibration and completed required firing tables as part of their validation (above photo).

Capt. Ryan Scott, a field artillery officer and course director in military science said, “(Conducting) concurrent Table VI validation ensures (Bravo Company) can perform all their tasks to provide safe (and) accurate fires for the cadets.”

Capt. James E. Harden, the Bravo Battery commander, said “we’ve been preparing our unit to support CST since last October,” which included the unique opportunity to train on the Hawkeye, a 105 mm self-propelled howitzer. The unit also participated in a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation in March of this year.

“These collective events have transformed the battery to be one of the best-trained units in the 101st Airborne Division and has equipped my Soldiers to represent the King of Battle for potential field artillery officers here at West Point,” Harden said.

According to Scott, Bravo Battery will have the opportunity to fire over 10,000 rounds of mortar and artillery in the West Point training area, to include their support for a combined arms livefire, which will be executed Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far, both units have calibrated six M119A3 105 mm Howitzers, three M252 81 mm mortars and two M224 60 mm mortars.