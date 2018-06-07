ICYMI: Memorial Day Parade

Photos by Georgine Benvenuto

Grand Marshal of Brooklyn’s 151st Memorial Day Parade Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr., superintendent, U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Col. Cindy Saladin-Muhammad, commander of the Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, and Chaplain (Col.) Edward R.P. Kane lead the line of marchers along Third Avenue May 28. In his remarks as the grand marshal of Brooklyn’s 151st Memorial Day Parade, Caslen highlighted the strengths of today’s Army, why young men and women serve and how important it is to remember all those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.