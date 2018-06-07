Men’s Rugby finishes CRC Plate as runners-up

By Michala Rueter Army Athletic Communications

Senior, now second lieutenant, scrum half Harrison Farrell scored a try and added three conversions during the Army West Point Men's Rugby team's advancement to the 2018 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby 7s Championship Sunday in Chester, Pa. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team fell to Virginia Tech, 17-12, in the 2018 Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby 7s Championship Plate finals Sunday afternoon at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights won their second plate title in the last three years and closed out the tournament with a 3-3 record.

They finish the spring 7s season at 6-8.

Army highlights and game notes

• Jake Lachina capped his collegiate career with four more tries today, giving him eight for the tournament.

• The Thousand Oaks, California, native recorded three-straight multi-try efforts against Maryland, Central Washington and St. Joseph’s.

• Harrison Farrell scored his first try to open the plate finals against Virginia Tech.

• The Des Moines, Iowa, native finished with 15 points with one try and 10 conversions.

• James Mbony and Angelo Matz dotted down for their second tries of the weekend.

• Jacob Ericksen posted his first-career try at the Collegiate Rugby Championships.

• Sam Sutera also scored his first try of the tournament.

Scoring vs. Central Washington

3rd minute: Try—Sam Sutera (Army leads, 5-0);

4th minute: Try—Jake Lachina (Army leads, 10-0);

7th minute: Try—Central Washington; Conversion—Central Washington (Army leads, 10-7);

12th minute: Try—Jake Lachina (Army leads, 15-7);

17th minute: Try—Central Washington (Army leads, 15-12).

Scoring vs. St. Joseph’s

2nd minute: Try—St. Joseph’s; Conversion – St. Joseph’s (St. Joseph’s leads, 7-0);

4th minute: Try—Jake Lachina (St. Joseph’s leads, 7-5);

7th minute: Try—St. Joseph’s (St. Joseph’s leads, 12-5);

7th minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion —Harrison Farrell (Tied, 12-12);

9th minute: Try—James Mbony; Conversion—Harrison Farrell (Army leads, 19-12);

11th minute: Try—Jacob Ericksen (Army leads, 24-12).

Scoring vs. Virginia Tech

4th minute: Try—Harrison Farrell (Army leads, 5-0);

6th minute: Try—Angelo Matz; Conversion —Harrison Farrell (Army leads, 12-0);

10th minute: Try—Virginia Tech; Conversion—Virginia Tech (Army leads, 12-7);

12th minute: Try—Virginia Tech (Tied, 12-12);

14th minute: Try—Virginia Tech (Virginia Tech leads, 17-12).