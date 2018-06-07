Superintendent says farewell to 19th USMA CSM

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden, 19th U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major, hands the USMA guidon to Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 1 in the Thayer Award Room. Photos by Anthony Battista/PAO VI Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden, 19th U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major, hands the USMA guidon to Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 1 in the Thayer Award Room. Photos by Anthony Battista/PAO VI Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden, 19th U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major, receives his Legion of Merit certificate from Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 1 in the Thayer Award Room. Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden, 19th U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major, receives his Legion of Merit certificate from Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony June 1 in the Thayer Award Room.

Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Guden, the 19th U.S. Military Academy command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility June 1 in the Thayer Award Room ending his two-year position at West Point.

Guden became the USMA command sergeant major in 2016, and now has been selected for the command sergeant major post at Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) at Fort Eustis, Virginia. The selection took place in February under TRADOC Commanding General Gen. Steve Townsend.

“The command sergeant major is the most senior noncommissioned officer in the Army and one down from the Sergeant Major of the Army,” USMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said. “I reflect back to five years ago when I first became superintendent. We didn’t have a command sergeant major then, and you must have a command sergeant major. I have to have a battle buddy, and it wholly matters to the Corps of Cadets.

“Well, I finally got two of them and then a four-star picked them up,” Caslen said. “When I finally got Guden, I was afraid I would lose him. I lost two command sergeant majors to four stars and I was hoping I could find one that would stay as long as I would. And, as it happens, I did.

“Guden has a passion for developing leaders, especially the noncommissioned officers,” he added. “He totally embraced the Benavidez Leadership Development Program. The legacy he leaves us is a legacy in the future leaders of the country.”

Caslen then presented Anne Guden the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal. Caslen also presented the Exceptional Distinguished Service Medal to the outgoing command sergeant major.

Guden said he took the words of (Director of Army Athletics) Boo Corrigan to heart to help describe his experience at the academy by using the words ‘getting to be’ rather than ‘be selected.’

“For the last 22 months, I have had the complete honor of getting to be the USMA command sergeant major and thanks to the man for selecting me—Lt. Gen. Caslen, thanks for all you have done,” Guden said. “This has been a unique environment of academics, physical training and military training at the academy; one that is held in high regard. It is the people and departments that make West Point, from the grounds people who make it look so great to the TACs who work tirelessly with the Corps of Cadets. The senior leadership, and the NCOs are important elements to this academy. It has been an awesome experience.”

Guden enlisted in the Army in 1987 and completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Throughout his career, Guden held numerous leadership positions ranging from team leader to brigade command sergeant major in signal, cavalry, aviation, intelligence, armor and infantry units.

Guden served two yearlong assignments in Korea and Panama and his combat deployments include four tours in Iraq, one tour in Afghanistan and one tour in the Persian Gulf during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Guden has attended the Battle Staff Course, First Sergeant Course and the Drill Sergeant Couse including all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System.

His awards and decorations include the Presidential Unit Citation, the Valorous Unit Award (With two oak leaf clusters), the Meritorious Unit Award (with one oak leaf cluster), the Army Superior Unit Award, both the Combat and Expert Infantryman Badges and the Ranger Tab.