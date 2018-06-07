TF Falcon brings M3 Carl Gustaf capability to West Point

By Capt. Bryan D. Silva Attack Company, 2-502 Infantry, 2nd BCT, 101st Airborne Division (AASLT)

Soldiers from 2-502 Infantry, 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. (AASLT) conduct a crew drill with the M3 Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle. Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Woolwine Soldiers from 2-502 Infantry, 2nd BCT, 101st Abn. Div. (AASLT) conduct a crew drill with the M3 Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle. Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Woolwine A Soldier from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Ky., fires a High Explosive 84 mm round from an M3 Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle on Range 7 at West Point May 29. Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Woolwine A Soldier from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Ky., fires a High Explosive 84 mm round from an M3 Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle on Range 7 at West Point May 29. Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Dan Woolwine

WEST POINT, New York—Soldiers from A Company “Attack,” 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “Strike Force,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, were the first to push the status quo for conducting valuable training that may impact future West Point cadets.

Task Force Falcon, which is supporting Cadet Summer Training, took to Range 7 “Saratoga” with more than 50 live 84 mm rounds for its Carl Gustaf Anti-Armor system May 29.

This was the first time the U.S Army’s M3, also known as the Carl Gustaf, has been fired on a range at West Point in the 216-year history of the academy.

In addition to the 84 mm High Explosive and High Explosive Dual Purpose Anti-Tank rounds, the Anti-Tank teams fired Target Practice Tracer rounds.

While the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle has seen use within western armies since World War II, it’s only recently that the U.S. Army has added the weapon to its standard inventory.

Capable of destroying bunkers, enemy fortifications and armored vehicles, the M3 is a powerful addition to the Army’s arsenal.

“This was a perfect opportunity to maintain our Anti-Tank crew certification and work with USMA to expand its potential for future training events,” 1st Lt. James Corbat, U.S. Military Academy 2016 graduate and officer in charge of the range, said. “I would have loved to fire an M3 as a cadet and have that experience as a new platoon leader.”

“Training Soldiers on the proper safety procedures as a crew and the correct manipulation of the optics were the most crucial aspects of the training,” Staff Sgt. Shiloh Latourrette, noncommissioned officer in charge of the live fire training, said.

Lt. Col. Adam Sawyer, commander of the 2-502nd Infantry, directed the training to maintain the readiness of 2-502 IN.

“We’ve gone through a very intense training glide path to get to this point,” Sawyer said. “All the way from individual training to decisive action at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk.

“We seek to maintain readiness using every opportunity available to us, and this Carl Gustaf range is one such example,” he added.

Also a graduate of West Point, Sawyer is proud that the “Strike Force” Soldiers are making an immediate impact on the cadets in training and the legacy that is being built.

Since arriving at West Point more than two weeks ago, “Strike Force” conducted more than 10 ranges, to include a team live fire, fired over 30,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 75 live hand grenades, 675 40 mm training rounds and 58 live 84 mm recoilless rounds.

Over the next three months, “Strike Force” Soldiers will help train cadets, continue to improve readiness and utilize the training area in new ways which will expand the potential for future leaders and cadets.