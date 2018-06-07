Upperclasses take on intense CLDT mission

By Class of 2019 Cadet Tom Jansen

Cadets taking part in the Cadet Summer Training conduct M18A1 Claymore mine preparation and detonation. Photo by Class of 2019 Cadet Kara Wineinger Alpha Company Platoon leader directs troop movement on an objective during Cadet Leader Development Training. Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Stephanie Dudgeon The 10-day field CLDT training exercise is comprised of a variety of tactical problems that tests cadets' tactical competence, mental agility and ability to plan with limited resources. Cadets conduct aerial insertions, perform motorized operations and establish patrol bases. Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Stephanie Dudgeon

It is early June—the weather is warm, the sun is shining and many college students are on vacation. At West Point, however, cadets are enjoying a much different experience. Much of the “Firstie” Class of 2019 and some members of the “Cow” Class of 2020 are conducting the U.S. Military Academy’s most intense leadership training, Cadet Leader Development Training, from May 20-June 16 in two separate iterations.

CLDT serves as the culminating training event for West Point’s comprehensive military development program.

Cadets apply their knowledge from military science classes, previous field training experiences and time with the Army’s operational units to solve tactical problems during a 10-day field training exercise.

This year’s CLDT Task Force is named in honor of 1st Lt. John Runkle, one of the pioneering cadets in the first CLDT iteration 10 years ago.

As a member of the Class of 2009, Runkle was a Company First Sergeant, a member of Battalion Staff and a four-year participant of Company E-4’s Sandhurst team.

Runkle was known for his discipline, selfless leadership and professionalism. A prior service Soldier who deployed to Iraq, he was widely respected at West Point.

This year’s task force and trainees hope to similarly embody these principles over the course of this year’s summer detail and beyond.

The 10-day field training exercise is comprised of a variety of tactical problems that test cadets’ tactical competence, mental agility and ability to plan with limited resources.

Cadets conduct aerial insertions, perform motorized operations and establish patrol bases. Additionally, they prepare for and execute raids, defenses and attacks.

Throughout these lanes, cadets get an opportunity to develop their leadership skills by leading their peers as platoon leaders, platoon sergeants and squad leaders.

The cadet leadership is challenged to understand, visualize, describe, direct and lead operations in a time-constrained and stressful environment, while coordinating with fellow leaders to accomplish the mission.

This year’s cadet mentors are Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky—also known as Task Force Falcon.

These Soldiers provide the cadets with lessons from their training and personal experiences, which not only gives cadets much perspective, but also illuminates the significance of the training they are conducting.

One cadet explained how the Task Force showed cadets their strengths and weaknesses, while serving as models of the Soldiers and officers they will eventually lead.

Although the field training exercise had just begun, Class of 2020 Cadet Patrick Sutherland believes CLDT “is hands down the best training I’ve had a West Point.”

In the coming weeks, Sutherland and his peers will get to experience several late nights, long ruck marches, mental challenges and opportunities for growth.

Undoubtedly, all of the cadets training with CLDT will be sure to learn much in the near future, but for now, the challenge has just begun.