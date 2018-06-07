West Point fourth graders tour Constitution Island

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Catherine Treuter, former teacher and member of the Constitution Island Association, shows the fourth graders what a butter dish was used for during the Warners time. Catherine Treuter, former teacher and member of the Constitution Island Association, shows the fourth graders what a butter dish was used for during the Warners time. Constitution Island Association member and former teacher, Carl Treuter, explains to the West Point Middle School fourth graders about the Hudson River’s importance during Revolutionary times and the times when the Warner sisters lived on the island May 30 Constitution Island Association member and former teacher, Carl Treuter, explains to the West Point Middle School fourth graders about the Hudson River’s importance during Revolutionary times and the times when the Warner sisters lived on the island May 30 Carl Treuter, former teacher and member of the Constitution Island Association, takes fourth graders for a hike to some of the Revolutionary War sites that include incomplete fortresses. Carl Treuter, former teacher and member of the Constitution Island Association, takes fourth graders for a hike to some of the Revolutionary War sites that include incomplete fortresses.

The West Point Middle School fourth graders visited Constitution Island May 30 in an effort to reinforce what the children are learning about the Revolutionary War in school.

“We study regents and this is a great way for the children to learn about historical events in the area,” teacher Kristy Shea said.

Once the children disembarked from the boat, they immediately met Carl Treuter, a retired teacher and member of the Constitution Island Association, who began the history lesson by talking about the great chain that spread across the Hudson River and anchored at the island. Treuter pointed to the rusted chain attached to the rock that can be seen on the path from the boat.

“That isn’t the chain that was actually attached to the island,” Treuter explained. “That is just a replica. The real chain is at Trophy Point.”

Carl led the students to the fortifications and redoubts 5, 6 and 7, which were built under the directions of Bernard Romans in April of 1778, and talked about how cannons were stationed around the island and how they stored the ammunition.

The students were split into two groups with one group following Carl to tour the redoubts and one group that stayed at the Visitors Center for a video and lesson from Catherine Treuter, also a retired teacher and member of the Constitution Island Association, and then reversed when the lessons were completed.

Catherine showed a short video of the history of the Warner House (now under reconstruction), and how they lived as well as producing photos of the rooms and various things the Warners used, such as kitchen tools and bellows for the fireplace.

To make things more interesting, the students stood around a table that had various tools from the Warner era and had to guess what they were used for. Included in the items were a lemon press, flower press, whisks for beating eggs, an egg separator, a jar where butter was kept and old medicinal bottles the Warner’s used from the 30 herbs they grew in their herb garden. The herbs were also used in making soap.

Catherine explained that there was no electrical services or running water and the Warners needed to gather water from a water pump into a bucket, which weighed about eight pounds.

The sisters then would need to take the water upstairs into the wash room to fill a small tub with water for bathing.

To reinforce how heavy the bucket of water was; the children were told to lift a bucket that was filled with eight pounds of clay to show them how heavy it was to carry the water.

“And they had to fill the bucket several times and walk up a couple of flights of stairs to fill the bathtub,” Catherine said.

On the trip back, the children were treated to lemonade and homemade ginger cookies made from an actual recipe from Martha Washington.