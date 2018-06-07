West Point Middle School students compete for best speech

By Deborah Haley West Point Middle School

Frank Sheboy (superintendent, Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District), Boo Corrigan (director of Athletics, USMA), Emme Richards, Anne Bagley, Luke Haley, Thor Swanson, Daniel Read, Victoria Evangelista, Gianna Keena, Wren Whipple, Maggie Haley (speech founder) and Luciana Herman (president, West Point Spouses Club), take a group shot after the third annual Speech Contest May 29. Courtesy Photo Frank Sheboy (superintendent, Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District), Boo Corrigan (director of Athletics, USMA), Emme Richards, Anne Bagley, Luke Haley, Thor Swanson, Daniel Read, Victoria Evangelista, Gianna Keena, Wren Whipple, Maggie Haley (speech founder) and Luciana Herman (president, West Point Spouses Club), take a group shot after the third annual Speech Contest May 29. Courtesy Photo

Eight students from the West Point Middle School competed in the school’s third annual Speech Contest May 29. This year’s topic asked, “If you could be a superhero, what world or community problem would you solve, and why?”

The contest was open to all students grades 5-8. Each grade level awarded two grade-level finalists. These finalists then competed in the school-wide competition.

Judges represented USMA, the West Point community and the neighboring school district of Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery. Topics included the need for education, eliminating poverty, reducing landfills and ending child labor.

Fifth grader Victoria Evangelista was awarded first place for her speech on resisting our addiction to electronics. Daniel Read was awarded second place for his speech addressing the need for clean water. Thor Swanson’s very personal speech on the need to cure cancer earned him third place.

Grade 5 Level Finalists:

• Victoria Evangelista

• Wren Whipple

Grade 6 Level Finalists:

• Luke Haley (alternate for Maddie McInvale)

• Daniel Read

Grade 7 Level Finalists:

• Anne Bagley

• Thor Swanson

Grade 8 Level Finalists:

• Gianna Keena

• Emme Richards

Judges for the contest were Boo Corrigan, director of Athletics, USMA; Luciana Herman, president, West Point Spouses Club; Frank Sheboy, superintendent, Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District.

Maggie Haley, a 12th grader at James I. O’Neill High School, founded the speech contest. Haley was a state speech contest champion when she was in middle school in North Carolina.

Upon realizing that there was no similar program here at West Point, she decided to share her love of public speaking with the students of WPMS by starting a school-wide speech contest with the support of WPMS’s Principal Shea and English teachers. Haley secured a grant from the West Point Spouses Club and additional monies from the West Point School’s PTO to fund awards and supplies for three years of speech contests.

Haley believes that like competitive sports, speech and debate contests offer a tremendous opportunity for students to build self-confidence and discover their talents.

Writing and delivering speeches strengthens students’ communication and critical-thinking skills. Participating in speech contests inspires our youth to find their own voice and encourages their creativity. Students at the middle school level are perfect candidates for participating in speech contests because the skills learned from this challenge will benefit them well in high school as proficient public speakers and self-assured leaders.