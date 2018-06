West Point Summer Softball League Standings

STANDINGS W - L

1. LRC/DPW 5 - 1

1. GARRISON 5 - 1

3. MEDDAC 3 - 1

3. MPs/DES 3 - 1

3. ODIA 3 - 1

6. ENGINEERS 2 - 2

6. HISTORY/SJA/KACH 2 - 2

8. CLS 1 - 3

9. MATH 0 - 2

10. STEWART MARINES 0 - 4

11. 101st TASK FORCE 0 - 6

Games through Monday.

Note: The 101st Task Force takes over for the SJA/KACH team. SJA/KACH is now combined with History.