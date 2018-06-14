Cadet Summer Training: Heroes of the Week for June 14

Class of 2021 Cadet MacKay Phillips, CLDT “(Phillips) is actively and constantly seeking opportunities to help the company. Without ever being asked, he helps to set up chow, clean up chow, throw away trash, or take care of any other detail needed by the company. Even when dismissed to finish eating his own chow or take care of his own priorities, Phillips persists to offer a helping hand. His dedication to selfless service has strongly impacted the company, and his example has rippled throughout the Outlaws, impacting others to help out the company and each other. MacKay Phillips truly exemplifies what it means to ride for the brand.” —Cadet Capt. Colton Bradley Class of 2021 Cadet MacKay Phillips, CLDT “(Phillips) is actively and constantly seeking opportunities to help the company. Without ever being asked, he helps to set up chow, clean up chow, throw away trash, or take care of any other detail needed by the company. Even when dismissed to finish eating his own chow or take care of his own priorities, Phillips persists to offer a helping hand. His dedication to selfless service has strongly impacted the company, and his example has rippled throughout the Outlaws, impacting others to help out the company and each other. MacKay Phillips truly exemplifies what it means to ride for the brand.” —Cadet Capt. Colton Bradley

Class of 2019 Cadet Michael McPherson, SGR I Class of 2019 Cadet Michael McPherson is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week. As a the SGR1 Regimental S3 (operations officer), McPherson organized a detail to construct the Live-Fire Exercise Range. The detail completed the range in under six hours due to his prior planning and on-the-ground leadership. Class of 2019 Cadet Michael McPherson, SGR I Class of 2019 Cadet Michael McPherson is the Summer Garrison Regimental Hero of the Week. As a the SGR1 Regimental S3 (operations officer), McPherson organized a detail to construct the Live-Fire Exercise Range. The detail completed the range in under six hours due to his prior planning and on-the-ground leadership.

Class of 2020 Cadet Jaylon McClinton, SLE Class of 2020 Cadet Jaylon McClinton (kneeling, front row center) is an outstanding squad leader. His motivation and commitment to his subordinates is unmatched in the detail. His cadet candidates are by far the most disciplined and set the standard for the rest of the platoon. His exceptional leadership has created one of the most cohesive squads in SLE. Class of 2020 Cadet Jaylon McClinton, SLE Class of 2020 Cadet Jaylon McClinton (kneeling, front row center) is an outstanding squad leader. His motivation and commitment to his subordinates is unmatched in the detail. His cadet candidates are by far the most disciplined and set the standard for the rest of the platoon. His exceptional leadership has created one of the most cohesive squads in SLE.

Class of 2019 Cadet Andrew Donahue, Air Assault School As the Air Assault S1, Class of 2019 Cadet Andrew Donahue is solely responsible for all of the administration and accountability for the Air Assault candidates. He has worked tirelessly managing the inprocessing for both AA1 and AA2 as well as consolidating the information for each individual that is being recycled. He is the liaison between our detail and Julie Sommers in the Brigade Tactical Department. Class of 2019 Cadet Andrew Donahue, Air Assault School As the Air Assault S1, Class of 2019 Cadet Andrew Donahue is solely responsible for all of the administration and accountability for the Air Assault candidates. He has worked tirelessly managing the inprocessing for both AA1 and AA2 as well as consolidating the information for each individual that is being recycled. He is the liaison between our detail and Julie Sommers in the Brigade Tactical Department.