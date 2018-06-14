Challenging future leaders in evolving operational environment

Capt. Jannelle Allong-Diakabana Military Police Branch Representative Department of Military Instruction

Class of 2019 Cadet Evan Valdez, Company H-3, uses proper camouflage to better conceal himself in a patrol base. Courtesy Photo Class of 2019 Cadet Evan Valdez, Company H-3, uses proper camouflage to better conceal himself in a patrol base. Courtesy Photo

From May 27-June 17, first and second class cadets were and will be evaluated on their leadership potential through their execution of core warrior tasks and a field training exercise, out at Camp Buckner and various training areas, during Cadet Leader Development Training.

CLDT, initially developed in the summer of 2008, has evolved tremendously over the past 10 years, but none so much as this summer.

Maj. Travis Onischuk, the Marine liaison officer to the Department of Military Instruction and appointed officer in charge of CLDT, integrated his experience as a Marine, training guidance from the department head, and technical expertise of members of the Military Training Division of DMI, to create an innovative and time-efficient CLDT experience and “from what I thought was the best way to meet (DMI-6’s) intent and train the cadets as future leaders in the United States Army.”

According to Onischuk, this summer’s CLDT design differed in three overall aspects.

First, there are significant adjustments to the training and assessment of all cadets on six warrior skills: rifle qualification, land navigation, claymore training, radio communications, tactical combat casualty care and crew served weapon familiarization (M249 Squad Automatic Weapon and M240B Medium Machine Gun).

The second change is the opportunity for every cadet participant to plan and execute a mission. In previous summers, cadets were assigned a small role within one mission and not required to plan and resource an entire mission themselves.

The final update includes the combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX), a demonstration executed by Task Force Falcon and the U.S. Air Force, displaying the utilization and synchronization of surface, indirect and aviation fires.

During CLDT, cadets complete five days of individual training on warrior tasks, participate in a 10-day Field Training Exercise (FTX), and training culminates with the CALFEX.

Overall, the FTX was designed to be intellectually and physically challenging for cadets. Onischuk believes the motorized operations to be intellectually challenging as a result on “the addition of vehicles creating unique planning and execution challenges that cadets were forced to work through.”

Lanes that involved patrol base operations were the more physically demanding since they lasted for 24 hours, cadets had limited logistic support and they were required to execute four different missions in this 24-hour time span.

Class of 2020 Cadet Jennifer Wong, Company G-3, states that her CLDT experience enabled her to “realize how many moving parts there are to planning a successful operation. It’s not necessarily just leadership that dictates how a mission goes, there are so many factors that influence how successful your operation is going to be.”

This was her first time experiencing “both the leadership side and serving as a member of a squad, which was very cool for me.”

At this point of the cadet 47-month experience, first class and second class cadets have been deeply immersed in Troop Leading Procedures and developing operations orders from Military Science classes.

CLDT is the opportunity to hone those skills in a tactical field environment and, according to Onischuk, “captures the importance and essence of the TLPs in a stressful environment… It requires discipline to work through the troop leading procedures, something CLDT demands if a cadet is to succeed.”

CLDT graduation will occur Saturday for more than 1,000 cadets. This experience will prepare them to join the active force as young leaders, who Onischuk states are proficient “in rifle marksmanship, land navigation, individual warrior skills, and proficiency in the troop leading procedures.”