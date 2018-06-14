Children graduate from Strong Beginnings program

Rising kindergarteners graduate from Strong Beginnings, the West Point preschool program, June 8. The Strong Beginnings program helps children develop socially, physically, cognitively and also had some classroom study such as reading and math. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV
Hilary Edward, child youth program assistant, presents a rising kindergartener with her diploma June 8 at the Lee Road Child Development Center at West Point.
Twenty-four children relax before walking down the aisle to receive their preschool Strong Beginnings diploma.