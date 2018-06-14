Cook finishes season at NCAA Championships: Army freshman finished 23rd in the javelin throw at NCAAs

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Cook finished an amazing outdoor season for the Black Knights.

He placed fifth at the NCAA East Preliminary Round to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Cook became the first Black Knight since 2011 to make the NCAAs and the first javelin competitor since 2004.

After his performance at the NCAA Regionals a couple of weeks ago, he earned the honor as the Northeast Region’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, which was awarded by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Army notes & highlights

• Cook recorded his best throw on his second opportunity of the evening with a mark of 61.10 meters (200-5), so he was able to claim his second throw as his best during the second flight and placed 23rd at the NCAA Championships.

• Cook was one of three freshman in the country to throw the javelin at the NCAA Championships.

• He was the fifth Army athlete that has thrown the javelin at the championships in the history of the program.