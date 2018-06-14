Air Assault!: From the HLZ!: Air Assault!

By Cadet David Santos and Cadet McKenzie Bell, Air Assault Detail CSM and Air Assault Detail Commander

All participants of Air Assault School must successfully complete a two-mile run, four-mile run, six-mile foot march and 12-mile foot march to receive their Air Assault badges. Courtesy Photo

A combination of cadets and Soldiers participate in the Air Assault I class as they practice their skills rappelling from Black Hawk helicopters. This challenge is one of the final requirements completed in order to earn the coveted Air Assault badge. The Air Assault training at West Point is conducted by cadre from The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Ky.

Participants of the first iteration of Air Assault take part in the graduation ceremony where they receive their Air Assault badges. There are four iterations of Air Assault at West Point this summer. See Page 5 for a story and photo on Air Assault I training. Photos by Debra Dalton/PAO and Mike Lopez/PAO VI

On June 8, U.S. Military Academy and ROTC cadets, active duty Soldiers, National Guard Soldiers, and international cadets successfully completed the intense 10-day journey of The Sabalauski Air Assault School.

The instructors, known to trainees as “Black Shirts,” hail from the 101st Airborne Division and traveled from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to train cadets and Soldiers here at West Point. Their mission is to train students on Air Assault operations, sling load operations and rappelling. In addition to the “Black Shirts,” eight cadet cadre serve in leadership positions for the entirety of the four Air Assault courses.

On May 26, 180 candidates started the infamous “Zero Day” of this course started, with a 2-mile run in combat uniform within a time of 18:00, a physical readiness “warm-up session,” and the successful negotiation of the Marne Obstacle Course.

The second phase of this course includes helicopter orientation and hands-on portion of conducting sling load operations.

The final phase consists of rappelling with and without equipment, from the 40-foot tower and a UH60 Black Hawk helicopter.

The culmination event is a 12-mile road march with assault pack containing a detailed and checked packing list within three hours.

“The most challenging phase was definitely Phase II with the sling loads because there are so many different pieces of equipment you need to be able to recognize and know the rated capacity for each,” Class of 2021 Cadet Evan Walker, recent graduate, said.

The graduating class had the honor of hearing the Commandant, Brig. Gen. Steven Gilland, as their class guest speaker.

The graduation ceremony closed with the “Black Shirts” recognizing the winner of the culminating 12-mile road march, Class of 2021 Cadet Griffin Hokanson, Company E-4, who completed the course in the fastest time of 1 hour and 47 minutes, as well as the class honor graduate—the highest academic performer in the course—Class of 2021 Cadet Nathan Halt, Company C-4.

This is the first of four iterations of Air Assault School hosted at USMA.

This first graduating class consisted of 131 cadets, two National Guardsmen, one recently commissioned second lieutenant, two Task Force Soldiers, two USMA staff members and two foreign national cadets.

The second of the four classes of Air Assault School is in full swing, already transitioning into Phase II.

The third class reported on Sunday and the fourth and final class this summer will report this Sunday.

All participants must successfully complete the Marne Confidence Course, two-mile run, four-mile run, six-mile march and 12-mile foot march within prescribed standards to earn the coveted Air Assault Badge, as well as various aircraft training days, which include helicopter orientation flights, sling load hookup training and rappelling.

It has been an honor for these cadets, Soldiers, NCOs and Officers to receive training from the Sabalauski Air Assault School “Black Shirts.”