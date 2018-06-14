SLE—rising HS seniors look into academy experience

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Students attempt to "clear a mindfield" during a challenge at the Leaders Reaction Course June 7 during the Summer Leaders Experience, where 1,100 rising high school seniors experience West Point to see if their interest is to attend the U.S. Military Academy. Summer Leaders Experience students practice the techniques that were briefly taught to them by cadets and task force members from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) by challenging others to hand-to-hand combat at the grappling pit at Camp Buckner. SLE students participate in the military movement challenge, or "clearing a room," June 7 at Camp Buckner.

The U.S. Military Academy Summer Leaders Experience accepts the cream of the crop of rising high school seniors. Out of 6,000 who applied, roughly 1,100 were chosen, and that is the amount of participants in the 2018 SLE from June 2-8 and 9-15 given in two iterations of one week each.

The students—referred to as cadet candidates—enjoyed rising at o’dark 30, (5:30 a.m.) to attend formation, stay in the barracks, eat at the mess hall, attend classes, physical training and marching cadence, and they get to eat Meals Ready to Eat, or MRE, for lunch once—without using the included heaters for safety reasons.

The SLE program provides rising high school seniors interested in an Army career exposure to life as a cadet, which includes academic, military, physical and character development programs, so they can make an informed decision to accept a potential appointment to attend West Point. The SLE also develops and evaluates leadership skills and problem-solving abilities of the cadet cadre to plan, rehearse and execute training of the SLE participants.

Fifty-five rising junior and senior cadets took part in leading the students through their challenges.

“The favorite part of the SLE attendee is Military Day,” Maj. James Bell, military academy liaison officer/admissions, said. “They are a great group of students and they beat out about 6,000 students who applied. The best part is how accomplished they all are.”

On Military Day, the students travel to the various military training areas of West Point such as Camp Buckner, Marne Obstacle Course, Leaders Reaction Course, Military Movement Course and the Grappling Pit for hand-to-hand combat.

“I would say this is a great test drive,” Laurie Gaetano, from the Academy of Notre Dame, Villanova, Pennsylvania, said. “As a civilian, you don’t know much about the military or West Point. We are pushed and it does get you to think. I’ve wanted to come to West Point since ninth grade and if I don’t get in, I will go into the Army ROTC.”

Another student had pretty much the same sentiment of the SLE program.

“It’s been exciting and this is what I want to do,” Darrell Nixon, from Sarasota Military Academy, Sarasota, Florida, said. “I also think it was really fun. It pushed me out of my comfort zone, but that’s good.”

The cadet summer training task force from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) taught the students the techniques in grappling, military movement and the obstacle course.

“Training students like this is a lot different than training in basic training or military training in the Army, but I like how excited they are,” Spc. Spenser Coffee, 101st Airborne Division, said. “They all seem really motivated.”

The various challenges on Military Day provide students with the opportunity to build confidence, practice leadership skills and work as a team to complete a complex task, exposure to tactical movement skills, exposure to basic combatives skills and becoming familiar with weapons, Army air assets and the Corps of Cadets.

By providing the students with military exercises and academics, it is hoped they are inspired to choose USMA over any other higher educational institution. Roughly 30-40 percent of SLE students are offered admission to West Point.