From the Foxhole…‘From the Back 40’: TF Falcon conducts reenlistment for former Ukranian army soldier

From the Back 40': TF Falcon conducts reenlistment for former Ukranian army soldier

By 1st Lt. David Reagan 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment

Spc. Oleksander Strilchyk reenlists June 3 at Range 11. Taking a break from marksmanship training, 109 Cadet Fielding Training cadets (not pictured) were in attendance that Strilchyk requested to watch the ceremony. Courtesy Photo Spc. Oleksander Strilchyk reenlists June 3 at Range 11. Taking a break from marksmanship training, 109 Cadet Fielding Training cadets (not pictured) were in attendance that Strilchyk requested to watch the ceremony. Courtesy Photo

WEST POINT, New York—For many Soldiers in Task Force Falcon, reenlisting while at West Point is becoming a popular trend. Seventeen Soldiers from the task force have reenlisted during the four weeks since its arrival in mid-May.

While many Soldiers have chosen scenic Trophy Point as the location for their reenlistment ceremonies, other Soldiers have opted to reenlist in front of the cadets they are helping to train. One such Soldier who pursued this option was Spc. Oleksander Strilchyk from Bravo Company (Renegades), 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment.

Soldiers and leaders from Renegade Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment broke from marksmanship training June 3 at Range 11, to reenlist Strilchyk. When the CFT company tactical officer, Capt. Bryan Blackburn, found out about Strilchyk’s reenlistment, he asked if the cadet company could observe the ceremony and support him. First Lt. David Reagan, Strilchyk’s platoon leader, is the one who approached him about it.

“I asked Spc. Strilchyk if the cadets could watch, and he became very excited about it and said absolutely yes and that he would be honored for them to be in attendance,” Strilchyk said.

Strilchyk began his service to the Army in 2014. However, Strilchyk’s military service dates back to 2001 when he enlisted in his native Ukranian army. After 18 months of service in Ukraine, Strilchyk spent several years out of the military before returning to military service in his new home country of Israel in 2008.

Strilchyk’s quest to live the American dream came to fruition in 2014. Upon his arrival to the United States, he began working on his Graduate Equivalency Diploma (GED) and enlisted in the Army.

As an 11B (infantryman), Strilchyk completed Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was then assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

As a member of Renegade Company, Strilchyk has held the positions of 240B machine gunner and assistant gunner. He has recently completed the language certification requirements in Russian to become a 35P and serve as a Cryptologic Linguist.

All 109 yearlings taking part in the CFT marksmanship training with Renegade Company gathered around to observe the tradition-laden ceremony.

At the conclusion of the brief ceremony, Strilchyk gave an emotional speech to the cadets and his fellow Soldiers, in which he referenced his journey to the United States and how thankful he was to be serving as a United States Soldier. Strilchyk went on to say, “millions of people hope and believe that (the United States) will be able to keep doing what it does to maintain order in this world.”

Strilchyk’s short, yet impactful comments reminded the CFT cadets of the great Soldiers they will soon be leading but that their service protects our freedoms here at home while also serving as a beacon of hope across the world.